West Indies players remained stranded in Kolkata for the fifth straight day after their exit from the T20 World Cup as international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran continued to disrupt travel plans. While a charter flight has been arranged for the Caribbean side to return home, the local sources said the final air traffic approvals are awaited. "WI & SA both teams' departure details still awaited,” a Cricket Association of Bengal official told PTI.

However, the official said four South Africa players are likely to depart for New Zealand on Friday night for an upcoming bilateral series.

"Four SA players might leave for NZ tonight... formal details awaited,” the official added.

The Windies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after India defeated them by five wickets at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

South Africa's campaign in the T20 World Cup also ended after their defeat to New Zealand in Kolkata in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

The Proteas are scheduled to take on the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand beginning from March 15.

It is still not clear when the rest of the South Africa squad will depart from the city.

The Cricket West Indies had on Thursday confirmed that arrangements were being made for a charter flight to take the team back home after they remained stuck in the city for more than four days due to international airspace restrictions in the Gulf region.

"During a high-level call earlier today involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of team management, and a representative of the players, it was confirmed that a charter flight is currently being arranged for the team's departure from India, with the expected departure scheduled within the next 24 hours,” CWI had said in a statement.

"The departure time remains subject to final air traffic approvals. The team remains safe and well as arrangements continue to be finalized,” the governing body had added.

The CWI said it had been in constant touch with the players, team management and the International Cricket Council while working on travel arrangements.

"While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean,” the board had said.

The development had come hours after West Indies head coach Daren Sammy voiced his frustration over the delay on social media in a post that he "just wanna go home".

Following the arrangement he had posted “Got an update. That's all WI wanted.” It is likely that some of the West Indies players will stay back to join their respective IPL franchises. The IPL is slated to begin this month-end.

Rovman Powell is part of Kolkata Knight Riders, whose camp begins on March 18, while Sherfane Rutherford represents Mumbai Indians.

Shimron Hetmyer plays for Rajasthan Royals and Romario Shepherd is with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are expected to start training from March 15.

Zimbabwe players who were also stranded in India due to the same reason have begun returning home in batches after the ICC arranged alternative travel routes via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. PTI TAP UNG

