West Indies cricket team spinner Akeal Hosein requested superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to 'rescue' him as he could not travel back to his country amid rising conflict in the Middle East. The conflict has led to travel being restricted massively in the region and as a result, the West Indies cricketers could not travel back to their country following their elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026. Hosein's social media post mentioning Ronaldo came amid reports that Cricket West Indies (CWI) was arranging a charter flight for the team. “At this point, Im better off asking @Cristiano to send the and come rescue me yes.." Hosein said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

At this point, Im better off asking @Cristiano to send the 🛫 and come rescue me yes.. — Akeal Hosein (@AHosein21) March 6, 2026

Earlier, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday confirmed the arrangement of a charter flight for the Caribbean outfit to return home after it remained stranded in the city for more than four days due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Windies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after India defeated them at the Eden Gardens by five wickets.

“During a high-level call earlier today involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of team management, and a representative of the players, it was confirmed that a charter flight is currently being arranged for the team's departure from India, with the expected departure scheduled within the next 24 hours,” the CWI said in a statement.

“The departure time remains subject to final air traffic approvals. The team remains safe and well as arrangements continue to be finalized,” the governing body added.

The CWI said every step has been taken to ensure the safety of West Indies players in consultation with the ICC.

“CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) since their last match against India.

“While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean,” said CWI.

The development came few hours after West Indies coaches Daren Sammy voiced his frustration on social media.

“Got an update. That's all WI wanted,” Sammy tweeted.

Expressing his frustration, Sammy had earlier posted on X: "I just wanna go home." Four hours later, the former West Indies captain followed it up with another post seeking clarity on their travel plans.

“At least an update, tell us something. Today, tmw, next week. It's been 5 days," Sammy wrote.

(With agency inputs)