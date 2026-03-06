A day after edging England by seven runs in a pulsating semi-final of the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav-led India departed from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for the title clash against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, scheduled for Sunday. Excitement over catching a glimpse of the Indian team was evident from the time the team bus left their hotel in Mumbai for catching the flight to Ahmedabad at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. Fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Indian team and erupted into chants and cheers when they spotted the 15-member squad, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Massive roars and a carnival-like atmosphere was seen at the airport, as fans took out their mobile phones to record photos and videos of the team members and the backroom staff.

Top-ranked India are chasing their third Men's T20 World Cup crown, and will face a mighty Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in a highly-awaited title clash of the 20-team competition. Suryakumar Yadav & Co are aiming to become the first to win back-to-back Men's T20 World Cups and the first side to lift the glittering trophy on home soil.

New Zealand, meanwhile, come on the back of Finn Allen's record 33-ball century giving them a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-final in Kolkata and are aiming to capture their maiden Men's T20 World Cup crown.

In the semi-final held at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, India beat England by seven runs in a tense clash, despite Jacob Bethell hitting a blistering 105. Sanju Samson's sparkling 89 lifted India to 253/7, before keeping England to 246/7 in front of 35,000 fans at the iconic venue.

India are chasing a few firsts as they take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. They are aiming to become the first host team to win the T20 World Cup, the first team to defend the title and the first to win three T20 world titles.

