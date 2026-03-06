Hardik Pandya smashed a brilliant 12-ball 27 as India put 253 runs on the board against England, in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on Thursday. Hardik's cameo with the bat was crucial to India crossing the 250-run mark, as England only suffered a defeat by 7 runs in the end. However, as Hardik walked back to the dressing room after being run out, his son Agastya wasn't happy. The little kid wanted his father to spend more time in the middle, and it was Hardik's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, who had to handle the situation.

Hardik's son Agastya was sitting with Mahieka in the stands when Hardik was dismissed. Agastya gestured that Hardik should have tried to hit a different shot on the delivery. Mahieka, sensing the situation, had to intervene and handle Agastya's anger. Here's the video:

When Hardik Pandya got out his son was angry on him.



Watch the child's reaction pic.twitter.com/jxteFYv0lN — Dive (@crickohlic) March 6, 2026

After India put a total of 253 runs on the board, Hardik was given an important role to play with the ball. At one stage in the game, when Jacob Bethell was going berserk, it looked like England would go on to overhaul India's total. This is when Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah combined to put pressure back on Harry Brook's team from both ends of the pitch.

The match's turning point came when Bumrah delivered a brilliant 18th over, conceding just six runs while England needed 45 from the final three overs at the start of it. He bowled four pinpoint yorkers in the over.

Following his effort, Hardik further tightened the pressure with an excellent penultimate over, giving away only nine runs and dismissing Sam Curran. India eventually managed to restrict England to 246/7, winning the match by a slim seven-run margin.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (1/33 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/35 in 3 overs) and Hardik Pandya (2/38 in 4 overs) were the standout performers with the ball.

