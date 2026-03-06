All praise for Sanju Samson's mental fortitude, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said the seasoned batter seems to have "come of age" in the ongoing T20 World Cup after realising the need for consistency and wiser shot selection. The opener smacked a 42-ball 89 against England in the semifinals to be the hero of India's seven-run win on Thursday here. Before that, his 50-ball 97 laid the foundation of the defending champions' five-wicket win over the West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal.

"I think (he is) finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He's got to be wiser with his shot selection and he's got to back his strengths. The thing with Sanju is he's got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration," Shastri said on 'The ICC Review'.

"I think he's toughened up mentally and there's never anyone who's doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side. What people have been disappointed is that the run of consistency that should have been there by now isn't there, but he's come of age now," he added.

India will take on New Zealand in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Samson was ignored in the early part of the tournament when Ishan Kishan was preferred as opener and Rinku Singh too got the nod ahead of the Keralite.

But he eventually got his place in the playing XI and lit up the tournament with two consecutive match-winning player-of-the-match performances.

Shastri believes Samson's best is yet to come.

"He's still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner," the cricketer-turned-commentator noted.

"And when you see shots like (Thursday) that is being played, there's class, there's touch there, there's power there, there's brute force. It's just unbelievable."

'Stick with Abhishek'

In complete contrast to Samson's run, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma's form is a cause of concern going into Sunday's final.

Abhishek has managed to score just 89 runs from seven innings at the T20 World Cup, but Shastri believes India should persist with the No.1 ranked T20I batter.

"I think they've just got to stick with him now," Shastri noted.

"Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him 'believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid'.

"We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you," he added.

