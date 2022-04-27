SunRisers Hyderabad have won five matches on the bounce and the side will look to march ahead with the winning momentum when they take the field against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Kane Williamson has won tosses in all the seven games and the bowling attack comprising Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen have kept the opposition under check and not once have they conceded more than 180 runs in the matches they have won. Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have all scored crucial runs and as a batting unit, they have managed to chase down totals ranging from 150-170.

Here's what we think would be the predicted XI of SRH vs GT:

Abhishek Sharma: The young left-handed batter has mixed caution with aggression and has been able to provide good starts at the top to the franchise. He has played the perfect partner to Kane Williamson and SRH would hope for the opening partnership to keep flourishing.

Kane Williamson: The big scores have evaded Williamson but he has managed to provide support to Abhishek. The free-flowing Williamson is a sight to behold and fans would expect the New Zealand skipper to bring his A-game to the middle with the bat.

Rahul Tripathi: The right-handed batter has managed to strike big shots at will and he manages to mix orthodox and unorthodox shots and his range has been there for everyone to see.

Aiden Markram: Markram has helped SRH get over the line on two occasions when the side was in trouble chasing tricky totals but the Proteas batter has shown his experience in pressure situations.

Nicholas Pooran: The left-handed batter from the Caribbean has not gotten a chance to show what he is capable of but he would be hoping to get his chance to show how big he can strike the ball. On his day, Pooran can help the side win on his own.

Shashank Singh: So far this season, the all-rounder has not had much to do and he would be looking to take the opportunity and show what he can do at the big stage.

Jagadeesha Suchith: The spinner has backed up his pacers in the middle phase of the game and has managed to keep it tight, not letting the opposition dictate in the crucial middle phase of the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The experienced pacer bowls at the start and at the death. SunRisers Hyderabad depend on him for providing them with the breakthroughs at the start. It is an added advantage that he knows to how to keep it tight and create pressure.

Marco Jansen: The left-arm seamer was at his best against RCB as he scalped wickets of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in his opening over. From here, he would look to go strength from strength.

Umran Malik: The speedster from Jammu and Kashmir regularly clocks more than 150kmph and in all the games, he has won the prize for delivering the fastest ball of the game. His delivery to rattle the stumps of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is still being talked about. Umran bowls in the middle phase and he would hope to strike consistently for his franchise.

T Natarajan: In 7 games this season, the death-over specialist has taken 15 wickets with his best figures being 3-15. He never lets the batters get on top of him at the death and this is a big reason why SRH have done well on numerous occasions in the fag end of the opposition innings.