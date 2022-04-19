Lucknow Super Giants will look to win their fifth game of the ongoing IPL 2022 season when they take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday. LSG have so far won four games out of six and they are placed at the second spot in the points table with eight points. The three departments of the game have worked in unison for the KL Rahul-led side and they have managed to put in complete performances this season. In the last fixture against Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul and Avesh Khan were the standout performers but the other players also did their bit to help Lucknow walk away with a win. So, it needs to be seen, whether the franchise would want to tinker with their playing XI or not.

Here's our LSG Predicted XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

KL Rahul:Skipper KL Rahul was at his best in the last fixture against Mumbai Indians as he played an unbeaten knock of 103 runs and now, he would hope to march on with his form to help LSG stay at top.

Quinton de Kock: The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter has been able to provide the franchise with quickfire starts and he has complimented Rahul very well at the other end.

Marcus Stoinis: The big-hitting Australian is capable of striking the ball big at any stage of the match and then he can provide an option with the ball as well. A complete team player and he adds to the depth of LSG.

Manish Pandey: The right-handed batter played a quality knock against Mumbai Indians and he showed glimpses of being in full flow. He would just hope to continue with his momentum.

Jason Holder:The West Indian all-rounder can change the complexion of the game with both bat and ball in hand. With the ball, he bowls the difficult overs and hence he is a value addition to the team.

Deepak Hooda:The Indian batter has been able to show a calm head on his shoulders when LSG are up against it. He would hope to put in good performances and help LSG march ahead in the tournament.

Ayush Badoni:The young Delhi batter is being touted as the find of the season. He has been able to display mature performances under high pressure situations and he is capable of finishing off games for the franchise.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal has not yet gotten into his groove and he will look to aid LSG's chances of making it to the playoffs.

Ravi Bishnoi:The wiley leg-spinner has been able to block one end up and he almost never leaks runs, allowing KL Rahul to pile on the pressure on the opposition.

Dushmantha Chameera:Chameera has the ability to rattle the opposition with pace. He has leaked runs but he has the ability to pick up wickets in quick succession.

Avesh Khan:The pacer has 11 wickets to his name this season and he has the ability to pick up wickets at the start and the end of the innings.