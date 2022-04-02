Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, GT vs DC, Live Score: GT, DC Look To Build On Winning Start
IPL2022, GT vs DC, Live Updates: Gujarat Titans (GT) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
IPL 2022, DC vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans face Delhi Capitals in match 10.© BCCI/IPL
IPL 2022, GT vs DC, Live Updates: Gujarat Titans (GT) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both teams started their season with a win, and will look to continue the same momentum. While DC stunned Mumbai Indian last week, GT edged past fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier this week. Kuldeep Yadav seemed to have find his old form back again, and will aim to deliver the goods with the ball once again for DC. GT, on the other hand, will rely on their star pacers, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, straight from MCA Stadium, Pune
Match 10, Indian Premier League, 2022, Apr 02, 2022
GT
DC
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- 18:11 (IST)GT vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Updates: HELLO!HELLO! Welcome to our live coverage of match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both teams started their season with a win, and will look to continue the same momentum.STAY TUNED FOR LIVE ACTION!
