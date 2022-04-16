IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. DC got back to winning ways in their previous match after thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB, on the other hand, saw their three-game winning run ended by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DC have been pretty good with the ball, but will seek more consistency in the batting department. RCB, on the other hand, have leaked runs with the ball, and will look to work in that area. Mitchell Marsh has been training in the nets but it's not clear whether he'll play or not. RCB could also make a tweak or two as they look to improve on their death bowling. Harshal Patel could also make his comeback after missing the last game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Tim Seifert/Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai