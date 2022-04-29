Delhi Capitals put in a much-improved performance against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday and this helped the Rishabh Pant-led side register their fourth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Kuldeep Yadav returned with four wickets as Delhi Capitals restricted KKR to 146/9 and in the end, Delhi registered a win by four wickets with six balls to spare. In the 14th over of KKR's innings, Pant's agility and reflexes came to the forefront as he took a stunning catch to send KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a googly and it turned away from Iyer. The ball stayed low outside off, and Iyer managed to get a bottom edge. The ball landed near Pant's boot, and the wicketkeeper stuck out his right hand.

The Delhi Capitals skipper managed to hang on and Iyer walked back to the hut.

Unlucky Shreyas or Lucky Pant? pic.twitter.com/Zj8wqS9V8t — Krishna Tiwari (@krishnaa_ti) April 28, 2022

Speaking about the catch after the match against KKR, Pant said: "I was just watching the ball till the end (referring to his low catch). I have been keeping a lot in the nets and that was my best catch throughout the season."

Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets while Mustafizur Rahman took three as Delhi Capitals restricted KKR to 146/9 in 20 overs. For KKR, Nitish Rana was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 57 runs.

Delhi Capitals then chased down the target with six balls to spare. The Pant-led side were in a spot of bother at 84/5, but Rovman Powell managed to play an unbeaten knock of 33 to take his side over the line.

Delhi Capitals are now at the sixth spot in the points table with eight points.