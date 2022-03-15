The preparations for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 have well and truly begun and players have started arriving in Mumbai to link up with their respective franchises. On Monday evening, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson along with new signings Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, and Karun Nair joined the team camp in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to share images of their players joining the team camp.

Old member and new members of this #RoyalsFamily. pic.twitter.com/VxQrjNtnb0 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2022

The IPL 2022 season begins on March 26 and the Rajasthan franchise will look to go all the way this year after having had a good mega auction.

The team that had won the inaugural season of the tournament, has failed to reach the final after the 2008 edition and Samson and his team will look to change that stat this year around.

Rajasthan Royals are placed in Group A alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Samson's team will face all these teams twice this season in the group stage and will also square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Group B twice.

Royals will face SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings once in the group stage.

The franchise will kickstart their campaign on March 29 against the SunRisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune.