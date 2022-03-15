IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Welcome Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal And Other Stars In Their Own Style. See Pics
IPL 2022: Along with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, new signings such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Devdutt Padikkal also arrived in Mumbai to link up with the franchise to prepare for the tournament.
Highlights
- Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal link up with RR squad.
- Rajasthan Royals to play their first match against SRH on March 29.
- Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini also link up with RR in Mumbai.
The preparations for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 have well and truly begun and players have started arriving in Mumbai to link up with their respective franchises. On Monday evening, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson along with new signings Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, and Karun Nair joined the team camp in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to share images of their players joining the team camp.
Good night from Mumbai. #RoyalsFamily | #TATAIPL2022 | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/0IpRIqDKMa— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 14, 2022
Toh @yuzi_chahal, kaisa laga humara swagat? pic.twitter.com/SMKoe39l7o— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 14, 2022
Waking up to this cutie checking-in.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2022
Welcome, @devdpd07.#RoyalsFamily | #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/S1id0Ixr34
Look who checked in at 140+ kmph?#RoyalsFamily | #TATAIPL2022 | @navdeepsaini96 pic.twitter.com/NiWpy6qTqq— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2022
Old member and new members of this #RoyalsFamily. pic.twitter.com/VxQrjNtnb0— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2022
The IPL 2022 season begins on March 26 and the Rajasthan franchise will look to go all the way this year after having had a good mega auction.
The team that had won the inaugural season of the tournament, has failed to reach the final after the 2008 edition and Samson and his team will look to change that stat this year around.
Rajasthan Royals are placed in Group A alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Samson's team will face all these teams twice this season in the group stage and will also square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Group B twice.
Royals will face SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings once in the group stage.
The franchise will kickstart their campaign on March 29 against the SunRisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune.