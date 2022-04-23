Spinner Shreyas Gopal could get a look in the final playing XI for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in place of Jagadeesha Suchith for their clash vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Gopal has troubled the likes of Virat Kohli before and this aspect will be in mind of skipper Kane Williamson while picking his side. SRH are currently on the fifth spot in the points table and a win could help them gain crucial points going forward.

Here's how SunRisers Hyderabad could line up for their fixture vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Abhishek Sharma: Left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma started the tournament on a bright note but has somewhat fizzled out after showing glimpses of brilliance in selected matches. However, he is expected to keep his place for their crucial clash vs RCB.

Kane Williamson: Williamson continues to be the binding glue of the team and has played some match-winning innings so far. His decision-making skills in crunch situations continues to be key for SRH.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi played a brilliant knock against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and stamped his authority on the side as a key player at the top of the order.

Aiden Markram: SRH can continue to put their trust in Markram at number 4. The South African has so far taken on crunch situations with utmost calm and displayed match-winning temperament.

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran's cameos have been invaluable for SRH as he gives the impetus to the batting side in the middle and lower middle order.

Shashank Singh: Williamson has continued to trust Shashank despite mediocre outings so far and is expected to include him for the RCB match.

Shreyas Gopal: The inclusion of Gopal can be made on tactical grounds considering his domination of Kohli in the past.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The experienced pacer will have his task cut out against RCB's Faf right up front and a couple of early wickets from him can really set the match for SRH.

Marco Jansen: South African pacer Jansen has been used wisely in the middle overs and his overs can help SRH put constraints on RCB's free flowing runs.

Promoted

Umran Malik: The fiery pacer has been one of the highlights this season and a quick-fire spell right up front can rattle even the likes of Faf, Kohli and Maxwell.

T Natarajan: Natarajan has bowled well in patches but has been on the higher side of the economy in his first few overs. However, his death bowling continues to remain a key asset that can trouble RCB batters.