Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. RR are currently third in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 14 points from 11 games, including seven wins and four defeats. The Sanju Samson-led side won their previous outing against Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning by six wickets. All eyes will be on Jos Buttler, who currently leads the Orange Cap Race with 618 runs in 11 games, including three tons and three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 22 wickets in 11 fixtures (with a four-wicket and five-wicket haul). The RR spinner will be key to Samson's plans against Delhi.

Here's how RR could lineup against DC:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young opener was in hot form during the win vs PBKS, smacking 68 runs off 41 balls (nine fours and two sixes) as RR won by six wickets.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been his side's star player this season and is expected to build on his momentum in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson: The RR captain is currently his side's second-highest run-scorer this season with 321 runs in 11 games (including two fifties). His captaincy has been praised this season with Rajasthan currently in third position in the standings.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has had good starts this season but he failed to convert them to big scores. He will be eyeing for more consistency with the bat.

Jimmy Neesham: With Shimron Hetmyer out of the bubble for the birth of his child, the New Zealand all-rounder may get a look in as a finisher.

Riyan Parag: The youngster has been highly inconsistent for RR this season but recently registered a half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He will be aiming to provide more depth for RR in the middle-order.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin has been reliable with the ball for RR. The veteran has taken nine wickets in 11 games this season and can also be handy with the bat.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has taken nine wickets in 10 games this season and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna accounted for the crucial dismissal of Liam Livingstone during the win vs PBKS but also conceded 48 runs in four overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The Purple Cap leader was in hot form against Punjab and took three wickets in four overs.

Kuldeep Sen: Kuldeep Sen will be hoping to bounce back to form after failing to take a single wicket vs PBKS. Also, he conceded 48 runs in four overs.