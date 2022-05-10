Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Tuesday. Lucknow are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points from 11 fixtures, including eight wins and three defeats. They are currently on a four-match unbeaten run and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs in their previous fixture on Saturday. All eyes will be on Avesh Khan, who took three wickets against KKR in three overs, conceding only 19 runs.

Here's how LSG could line-up vs GT:

Quinton de Kock: The South African was in fine form against KKR and registered a half-century. He has scored 344 runs in 11 games this season for LSG.

KL Rahul: The LSG captain was unlucky during the win against KKR and was dismissed without facing a single delivery. He was sent packing in the first over itself due to a run out.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda made a crucial contribution with the bat vs KKR, playing a knock of 41 runs off 27 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Krunal Pandya: The Baroda all-rounder has taken nine wickets in 11 matches this season and has also scored 153 runs in 11 fixtures for LSG.

Ayush Badoni: The youngster has been in good form for Lucknow this season and has registered 153 runs in 11 matches. He will be aiming to build on his momentum vs GT.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis smacked 28 runs off 14 balls against KKR on Saturday and it proved to be a crucial contribution. He hasn't yet been able to have an impact for LSG in IPL 2022 but will be aiming to impress vs Gujarat.

Jason Holder: The West Indies all-rounder was in top bowling form during the win vs KKR and took three wickets. He will be aiming to make a bigger contribution with the bat in the upcoming fixture.

Dushmantha Chameera: The Sri Lankan was in fantastic form during the win against KKR and took the crucial wicket of Shreyas Iyer, who could only muster six runs off nine deliveries.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan is currently his side's highest wicket-taker with 14 dismissals in nine fixtures.

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan was in fiery form vs KKR and bagged a wicket in three overs, conceding only six runs.

Ravi Bishnoi: The young spinner is a key part of KL Rahul's plans in the ongoing season and has taken nine wickets in 11 fixtures.