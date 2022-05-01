Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went past Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a low scoring thriller in their last game and could make a couple of changes for their next fixture vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. A struggling Marcus Stoinis could make way for Evin Lewis in the final XI. LSG are currently placed third in the points table with six wins from nine games while DC are sixth with eight points in 8 matches. LSG will also be worried about the dip on form of Ravi Bishnoi, but the leg-spinner is expected to keep his place in the side.

Here's how LSG can line-up vs DC:

Quinton de Kock: The South African wicketkeeper-batter gave a bright start vs PBKS and made 46 runs off 37 balls. However, he failed to convert it into a big score and was out playing a rash shot.

KL Rahul: Except their last game vs PBKS, Rahul has been in terrific form in IPL 2022 and has led the team brilliantly so far.

Deepak Hooda: Hooda's big-hitting abilities can continue to help him retain his place in the final XI despite a mixed IPL so far. Hooda looked good during his knock of 34 runs off 28 balls in his last match.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal was brilliant with the ball and took two wickets for just 11 runs in his 4 overs vs PBKS and played a crucial part in their win.

Evin Lewis: Lewis can replace a struggling Stoinis. The left-hand batter could add depth in the batting department and his ability to score runs quickly will stand him in good stead.

Ayush Badoni: The impressive youngster had a rare failure vs PBKS but will look to bounce back in the game vs DC.

Jason Holder: Holder could be given more responsibility against DC. Rahul needs to make full use of Holder early in the match with the ball and with the bat as well.

Dushmantha Chameera: Chameera claimed two wickets and was one of the best bowlers in the match vs PBKS.

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin turned up the heat with a three-wicket haul vs PBKS. His pace troubled the bowlers and forced them to play rash shots in order to score against him, helping the bowler to get wickets.

Avesh Khan: Avesh bowled a terrific last over against a dangerous-looking Rishi Dhawan. His prowess with the ball at the death makes him an important asset for LSG.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg spinner was taken for 41 runs in his 4 overs and will look to bounce back against a quality side like DC.