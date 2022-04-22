Amidst a COVID-19 crisis, Delhi Capitals (DC) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday. With multiple cases in their camp, the Rishabh Pant-led side's upcoming match's venue has also been shifted from Pune to Mumbai. Despite the chaotic build-up for their previous fixture, DC managed to cruise past Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning by nine wickets. All eyes will be on opener David Warner and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who went past Punjab with ease at the Brabourne Stadium.

Here's how DC might line-up against RR:

Prithvi Shaw: The youngster has been in good form in the ongoing season and smacked 41 runs off 20 balls during the win against PBKS as DC scored 119 for one in their chase of 115 runs, winning the match in 10.3 overs. Prithvi Shaw will be hoping to impress once again on Friday.

David Warner: David Warner was in dominating form against Punjab and slammed an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 30 balls, including 10 fours and a maximum. The swashbuckling opener will be crucial for his side at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sarfaraz Khan: Sarfaraz Khan had a steady showing against Punjab and remained unbeaten after registering 12 off 13 balls.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has been in confident form this season and has registered 144 runs in five games so far. He has also been handy with the gloves and captaincy.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell hasn't yet had an impact in his debut IPL season but will be hoping to impress.

Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder was impactful against Punjab with the ball and took two wickets in two overs, conceding only 11 runs.

Axar Patel: The all-rounder has really improved his batting this year. Although he was in poor bowling form, he stepped it up vs Punjab with a two-wicket haul in four overs and gave away only 10 runs.

Shardul Thakur: The India international is handy with the bat and is also equally important with the ball. He wasn't in good form against PBKS but will keep his place in the playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav: The spinner has been his side's star player this season and received the Player of the Match award for his role against Punjab. Against PBKS, he bagged two wickets off four overs, conceding 24 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman: Although he took a wicket against PBKS, Mustafizur Rahman will be aiming to improve his displays in IPL 2022.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed was been reliable this season and picked two wickets against Punjab.