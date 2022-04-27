Shashank Singh had a telling impact on SunRisers Hyderabad's innings against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. SRH had been reduced to 161/5 in 18 overs when Singh walked out to bat. He was playing his maiden IPL innings and Singh showed no nerves as he scored 25 off just six balls. His innings included one four and three sixes, all of which were hit against GT fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in the last over.

Singh's assault ensured that SRH reach 190-plus total against GT. This is a video of the three sixes that Singh hit against Ferguson.

The effort was lauded by all including former India players. "The beauty of @IPL is that we get to know about young players who come in and perform brilliantly. It's commendable the way Shashank stepped up and took Lockie Ferguson for a toss in the last over along with Marco Jansen!" Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricket team player, wrote on social media.

The beauty of @IPL is that we get to know about young players who come in and perform brilliantly. It's commendable the way Shashank stepped up and took Lockie Ferguson for a toss in the last over along with Marco Jansen!#SRHvGT #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2022

Even Yuvraj Singh was impressed. "Great partnership between @IamAbhiSharma4 and @AidzMarkram Abhishek growing to maturity and markram beautiful to watch !! Par yeh #shashank kaun hai bhai ? ?? what hitting ?? so who's winning !! ? #SRHvsGT my guess Gt cause we all need nehra ji ki smile ??" he wrote on Twitter.

Promoted

Great partnership between @IamAbhiSharma4 and @AidzMarkram Abhishek growing to maturity and markram beautiful to watch !! Par yeh #shashank kaun hai bhai ? what hitting so who's winning !! ? #SRHvsGT my guess Gt cause we all need nehra ji ki smile — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 27, 2022

All-rounder Singh represents Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket and has played nine First-class games. He has also represented Mumbai and Puducherry. In the nine FC games that he played, he has scored 436 runs with one century and three half centuries. In the IPL, he has been part of the Rajasthan Royals setup earlier. He was bought by SRH for his base price of INR 20 Lakh in the IPL 2022 auction.