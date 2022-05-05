After suffering a disappointing defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match, the Delhi Capitals will look to get back to winning ways when they face SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 50 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC bowlers struggled to trouble LSG's batters in the previous match, and will look to make amends against SRH, who also lost their previous game against CSK. Despite the defeat, DC are unlikely to make any change in their playing XI.

Prithvi Shaw: The young opener has been in fine form for DC this season, but failed to make an impact in the previous match. So far, Shaw has scored 259 runs in nine matches, including two fifties.

David Warner: The Australian has enjoyed his batting this season, scoring 264 runs with the help of three fifties.

Mitchell Marsh: Back in the team after recovering from Covid, Marsh played a quickfire knock of 37 in the previous game. He, however, will look to get his team across the finishing line this time.

Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper scored 44 runs off just 30 balls against LSG, but couldn't take his team to a victory. Pant's form will be key for the Capitals in the games to come.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell has played some important knocks in the last few games after struggling to get going during the initial phase of the season. He will look to continue with the same rhythm.

Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder has been inconsistent in both departments so far this season. He, however, is likely to keep his place in the team.

Axar Patel: The India all-rounder has done well with the bat and almost took DC across the line in the previous. However, his form with the ball remains a concern.

Shardul Thakur: The all-rounder has not lived up to the expectations, after being bought by DC for Rs 10.75 crore. He has leaked a lot of runs, and has also failed to make an impact with the bat.

Kuldeep Yadav: The spinner has been in excellent form this season, taking 17 wickets in 9 matches. His form will be crucial for DC in the games to come.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangaldesh pacer has proved to be an excellent acquisition for DC this season. So far, he has taken eight wickets in eight matches and remained economical.

Chetan Sakariya: The pacer has played just two games so far, and is likely to keep his place in the team.