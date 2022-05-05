After putting in a five-game winning run, SunRisers Hyderabad have now lost their last two games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. SRH will look to get their season back on track as they face an inconsistent Delhi Capitals in Match 50 on Thursday. With five wins and four defeats, SRH sit fifth in the points table. Marco Jansen started the season on a high, but his form has dipped massively in the last few games. The young pacer might be replaced by Australian pacer Sean Abbott, who can also strike the ball if needed.

Here is how SRH could line up against Delhi Capitals:

Abhishek Sharma: The youngster has hit the ground running after a slow start to the season. He is SRH's leading run-getter with 324 runs in nine matches.

Kane Williamson: The SRH skipper has struggled to score runs at the top of the order, but scored a fighting 47 in the previous match against CSK. In nine matches, he has 195 runs.

Rahul Tripathi: The right-handed batter has got start in the powerplays, and has managed to convert them to big scores. So far, Tripathi has scored 246 runs in seven innings.

Aiden Markram: The South African all-rounder has been a revelation for SRH this season. Despite not being able to bat up the order, Markram has done the job for SRH in the middle. He has also picked up some important wickets for his team.

Nicholas Pooran: West Indies' newly-appointed white-ball skipper has not had that many opportunities to stamp his authority on the opposition bowlers. However, in the last game, he scored an unbeaten 64, and will to continue with the same form.

Washington Sundar: Since returning from an injury, Sundar has failed to replicate the same form he had shown during the start of the season. He will look to hit the ground running once again, especially with the season progressing towards its business end.

Shashank Singh: The batting all-rounder hasn't had that many opportunities to impress the management. He is likely to keep his place in the team.

Sean Abbott: Apart from his wicket-taking abilities, Sean Abbott can be pretty handy with the bat. He is likely to replace Marco Jansen, who has been hot and cold so far this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran pacer has picked up nine wickets in as many games so far, and has also been pretty economical. He, however, will look to add more wickets to his tally.

T Natarajan: With 17 wickets in nine matches, T Natarajan has been one of the top performers this season. His ability to hit searing yorkers consistently has made life difficult for the opposition batters.

Umran Malik: The young pacer has impressed everyone with his pace. Umran has also bagged 15 wickets in the nine games he has played. He, however, went wicketless in the last match, and also conceded 48 runs.