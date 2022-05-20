Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 68 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. CSK are already out of contention for the IPL 2022 playoffs and will be playing for pride in their final league game. They are currently ninth in the 10-team table with eight points from 13 fixtures, including four wins and nine defeats.

Here's how CSK could line-up vs RR:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The opener smacked 53 runs off 49 balls in his side's previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT), which they lost by seven wickets.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has been influential for CSK in the six matches he has featured for the franchise. He has registered 236 runs in this campaign, with three half-centuries.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder has been highly inconsistent for CSK this year. He will be aiming to put in a good performance in CSK's final league game.

Narayan Jagadeesan: Narayan Jagadeesan played a good knock in CSK's last match, registering 39 runs off 33 balls and he was unbeaten.

Shivam Dube: The all-rounder has lost his form lately and was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the previous fixture.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni's reinstatement as captain bought better results for CSK. He will be aiming to end the campaign on a high.

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner has been impactful with the ball for CSK in IPL 2022 but hasn't been able to do much with the bat.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: With the season all but over, Rajvardhan Hangargekar may be given a chance to impress in CSK's final league stage match.

Mukesh Choudhary: Mukesh Choudhary has been in excellent form for CSK this season and has registered 16 wickets in 12 games.

Prashant Solanki: Prashant Solanki bowled four overs vs GT and conceded 18 runs, but failed to take a wicket.

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana was in brilliant form vs GT and took two wickets in 3.1 overs.