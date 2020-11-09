Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, after a series of low scores, rose to the big occasion and smashed a blistering half-century (78 off 50 balls) in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 against an in-form SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Dhawan smashed six fours and two sixes during his knock which guided Delhi to an imposing total of 189/3. Dhawan was given leg-before in the penultimate over of the innings off Sandeep Sharma's bowling. However, the replay suggested that the impact was outside off stump and Dhawan would have survived had he challenged the on-field decision. Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh, like many, was surprised that Dhawan didn't use the Decision Review System (DRS) and decided to pull his legs on social media.

Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 9, 2020

"Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs ! Not even A single boundary scored hats off natrajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai. how bout drs bro? as usual must have forgotten game on #DCvSRH," Yuvraj tweeted.

Replying to Yuvraj's tweet, Dhawan explained why he didn't review the decision. The opener said that he thought he was plumb and that's the reason why he walked back towards the dressing room. He further admitted that the thought of reviewing the decision crossed his mind much later, almost after reaching the boundary ropes.

"Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya," Dhawan replied in Punjabi, which roughly translates to: "I thought I was plumb that's why started to walk but when I reached the boundary, I realised that."

Promoted

The left-handed batsman tried to reverse sweep a full toss from Sandeep but missed it completely which wrapped him on pads. Dhawan had started his march back to the dugout even before the umpire had raised his finger to give him out.

After Dhawan's dismissal, the SRH bowlers dried out the runs and didn't concede a single boundary in last two overs. The total, however, proved too much for SRH batting unit and Delhi won the match by 17 runs progress to the first-ever final, where they will take on Mumbai Indians.