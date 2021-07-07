Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is enjoying some quality time with their son Agastya. Natasa and Agastya are currently at an exotic undisclosed vacation. On Wednesday, Natasa once again gave her Instagram family a peep into her trip by sharing an adorable snap with her baby boy. In the photograph, shared on Instagram Stories, Natasa could be seen petting a beautiful bird, while Agastya smiles for the camera. "Hello friend," the caption on the picture read. The 29-year-old also used a blue heart and a bird emoji in the caption.

Natasa Stankovic shared a photo with her son on social media.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Natasa's Insta timeline is filled with snaps from her vacation. She posted the first photo a week ago to say goodbye to her fans as she flew off to the undisclosed location.

"Laters alligators," she captioned the photograph.

In the latest one on her timeline, Natasa could be seen posing for the camera with Agastya and she captioned the post, "happiness". Responding to the post, Hardik said, "Miss you both."

The greenery and the blue sky make the picture jaw-dropping. Fans were also in awe of the scenic beauty as they approved the photograph by dropping heart emojis on the post.

A user also asked Natasa if she is in Serbia. "Are you in Serbia?" it read.

Even though the location was undisclosed, fans were able to spot Natasa's parents, Goran Stankovic and Radmila Stankovic in the background.

"Are those your parents, Goran Stankovic and Radmila Stankovic in the background?" asked another.

Hardik is currently in Sri Lanka for India's white-ball series against the island nation. The six-match series between India and Sri Lanka is slated to kick off on July 13 in Colombo.

Hardik was last seen in action during the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Mumbai Indians.