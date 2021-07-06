Krunal Pandya is currently in Sri Lanka for India's limited-overs series, and it looks like the all-rounder is missing nephew Agastya. On Tuesday, Krunal posted a couple of adorable snaps with Agastya on Twitter. In the photographs, the duo could be seen spending some quality time with each other. "Here's Agastya to bring a smile to your face this morning. Miss this little ball of sunshine," Krunal wrote in the caption. Agastya is the son of Krunal's younger brother, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic.

Here's Agastya to bring a smile on your face this morning Miss this little ball of sunshine pic.twitter.com/SNNLCJMUmq — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 6, 2021

The 'aww'dorable pictures were an instant hit on the social media platform. Followers of the 30-year-old expressed their delight in the comment section.

A curious user also asked Krunal if his nephew calls him "tau ji" or "chacha ji". "Sir, Agastya aapko tau ji bolte hai ya chacha ji, just love you all," the comment read.

Sir, Agastya Apko Tau ji bolte hai ya Chacha ji Just love you all — KgamerYuvraj (@KgamerYuvraj) July 6, 2021

"He is so cute," wrote another user along with two red-heart eye emojis.

He is so cute — Susmita || #HisFavDarshaners (@_sus_mita_) July 6, 2021

A user wrote, "Wonderful picture. God bless you both".

Wonderful picture God bless you both — Mudasir Ahmad (@MudasirAhmadR14) July 6, 2021

Some of them also wished Krunal luck for India's six-match tour of Sri Lanka.

"Best of luck, bro," said a fan.

Best of luck bro . — HIT YADUVANSHI (@HitKandoriya) July 6, 2021

Krunal often shares snaps with Agastya. Earlier, the cricketer had posted a picture with Agastya and their dogs on Instagram and termed it a special one. "Special Sunday with a special company," read the caption.

Meanwhile, Krunal, who was last seen in action during the first leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Mumbai, will return to the field next week during India's six-match tour of Sri Lanka.

India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka will kick off on July 13 with an ODI match in Colombo.