UP Warriorz put in a mighty effort with the bat, led by a breathtaking innings from Phoebe Litchfield, who smashed 78 off 40 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, to keep her side in the hunt throughout the chase. Although the Warriorz eventually fell short of the target by 10 runs, Litchfield's knock was a major positive from the opening game. She received strong support from Shweta Sehrawat, who struck a brisk 25 off 17 balls, while Asha Sobhana added a lively late cameo. With the asking rate continuing to climb, the Warriorz were forced to take risks and lost wickets in the process, but the quality of the batting display in the opener gives the side plenty to build on for the matches ahead.

Reflecting on the team's approach with the bat, Litchfield said, "Our batting order has so much versatility and firepower, both at the top and down the order. The message is to back yourself, play your shots and not leave any runs out there. Shweta is a real aggressor from ball one, and that allows Meg (Lanning) and me to bat around her, along with players like Deandra Dottin."

Speaking about her own evolving T20 game, she added, "T20 cricket has definitely been a work-on for me. I probably don't hit the ball as hard as some of the big hitters, so it's been about finding my own way to score, manipulating the field and making good decisions. Each year I'm finding it easier to score quicker."

Litchfield also praised captain Meg Lanning's impact on the group, saying, "Meg is so calm, composed and concise - maybe the three Cs. Her messaging is always clear and never confusing. She just gets the job done and has fun doing it, and you can see why she led Australia so successfully for so long."

Assessing the conditions on the night, Litchfield remarked, "The wicket was pretty flat. A few balls stayed low and a few bounced a bit more than expected, but DY Patil is a very nice wicket and difficult to defend on, 200 definitely felt par tonight."

Litchfield's innings stood out not only for its tempo but also for its clean ball-striking, as she continued to develop power in her game. "If you'd told me a couple of years ago that I'd hit a few sixes tonight, I wouldn't have believed you. Everyone's getting stronger and the ball is travelling further. For me it's often just about a relaxed swing and timing the ball, rather than trying to hit it too hard."

Despite the result, the Warriorz will draw confidence from Litchfield's innings and the intent shown with the bat. The focus now will be on securing match-winning moments as they move further into the tournament.

UP Warriorz will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 12 January at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, at 7:30 PM IST.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)