The record books were rewritten once again on Sunday as Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli climbed to the second spot on the all-time list of international run-scorers. Kohli achieved this historic feat during the 1st ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium, surpassing Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. Starting the match just 42 runs shy of Sangakkara's career tally of 28,016 runs, Kohli reached the milestone in the 19th over of India's chase. Kohli went past Sangakkara as he crossed the 28,016-run mark in International cricket, leaving only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him in the history of the sport.

Most Runs In International Cricket:

1. Sachin Tendulkar (IND): 34,357 runs (Reached 28k in 644 innings)

2. Virat Kohli (IND): 28,017+ runs (Reached 28k in 624 innings)

3. Kumar Sangakkara (SL): 28,016 runs (Reached 28k in 666 innings)

4. Ricky Ponting (AUS): 27,483 runs (Never reached 28k)

5. Mahela Jayawardene (SL): 25,957 runs

6. Jacques Kallis (SA): 25,534 runs

The evening in Vadodara was a masterclass in consistency. Not only did Kohli overtake Sangakkara, but he also became the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs. He reached the landmark in just his 624th innings, shattering the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 644 innings.

Batters To Reach 28,000 International Runs:

1. Virat Kohli (India): 624 innings

2. Sachin Tendulkar (India): 644 innings

3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 666 innings

With Sangakkara now in the rearview mirror, India's "Run Machine" has his sights set on further records in this three-match series:

Most ODI runs vs NZ: He is currently chasing Tendulkar's Indian record of 1,750 runs against the Kiwis.

15,000 ODI Runs: Kohli is rapidly closing in on becoming only the second human to cross the 15,000-run barrier in One Day Internationals.

The match saw New Zealand set a competitive target of 301, bolstered by Daryl Mitchell's aggressive 84. However, India's response was anchored by a flourishing partnership between Kohli and captain Shubman Gill.

Earlier in the day, the Baroda Cricket Association honoured both Kohli and Rohit Sharma with a unique tribute, reflecting their status as the pillars of Indian cricket. While Kohli has retired from T20Is and Test cricket, his form in the 50-over format remains peerless, having entered 2026 on the back of consecutive centuries against South Africa.