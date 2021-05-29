The remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been moved to the United Arab Emirates. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have found a window in the months of September and October 2021 for the league that was postponed earlier this month. IPL 2021 had been postponed in the first week of May after several players and support staff across teams tested positive for COVID-19. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year," BCCI said in a release.

"The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

"The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021."

