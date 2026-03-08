Alyssa Healy hung up her boots from all forms of cricket after leading Australia women to a 10-wicket victory over India in the one-off Test match held at the WACA Stadium in Perth. This win also helped the hosts seal the multi-format series 12-4. Day 3 of the Pink-Ball Test match started with India still trailing by 20 runs, and set batter Pratika Rawal was unbeaten with Sneh Rana. The duo added 27 more runs in the first session on Day 3 before Rana lost his wicket to Ashleigh Gardner. Rawal completed her maiden Test half-century. Kashvee Gautam replaced Rana at the crease but could not open her account and gave her wicket to Alana King.

Sayali Satghare joined Rawal, and then Rawal tried to open her arms. Rawal played some shots, but King dismissed Satghare for a score of three runs.

Rawal tried to play big shot again and lost his wicket to Gardner as India were dismissed for 149, setting a 25-run target for the opposition.

Lucy Hamilton took three wickets, whereas Annabel Sutherland, Alana King and Gardner grabbed a brace each.

Chasing a modest target of 25 runs, Georgia Voll opened the batting for Australia with Phoebe Litchfield. The duo rushed to the target within five overs.

Voll hit a hat-trick of boundaries off Kashvee Gautam's over to finish the game and help her side win the match in style.

Sutherland, who took six wickets and hit a ton in the match, was named Player of the Match and also Player of the Series.

The veteran Australian skipper Healy finished her Test career with 502 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29 and a highest score of 99.

Healy has also made more than 3000-plus runs in ODI and T20I both. Her 16-year-long international cricket career ended with a thumping win. She hugged her teammates and support staff after the match and bowed out from international cricket on a high.

