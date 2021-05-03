The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore could be rescheduled after two KKR players tested positive for Covid-19. The match was scheduled to be played on Monday, May 3 in Ahmedabad. KKR are placed seventh on the points table with four points while RCB are placed second with 10 points.

More to follow

