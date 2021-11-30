The existing eight Indian Premier league (IPL) teams are set to retain some of their most valuable stars with a maximum cap of four players before the deadline of November 30. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed before that the eight existing franchises cannot retain more than three Indian (capped/uncapped) and a maximum of two overseas players in the retention list. The teams have also been asked to keep not more than two uncapped players. According to BCCI guidelines, the old eight franchises can retain not more than three Indian (capped/uncapped) and a maximum of two overseas players. Teams also cannot keep more than two uncapped players.

When will the Indian Premier League Retentions be held?

The Indian Premier League Retentions will be held on Monday, November 30.

What time will the Indian Premier League Retentions begin?

The Indian Premier League Retentions will begin at 09:30 PM IST (May vary from franchise to franchise)

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Premier League Retentions?

The Indian Premier League Retentions will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Indian Premier League Retentions?

The live streaming of the Indian Premier League Retentions will be available on Hotstar.

