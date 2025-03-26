Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Focus On Improvement As KKR, RR Eye 1st Win
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: Both the teams are coming on the back of defeats in their respective campaign openers.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates, IPL 2025: Outmuscled in their previous matches, title-holders Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will eye a quick course correction in ever aspect when they face each other in an IPL match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday. The Knight Riders were beaten by seven wickets by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament-opener while the Royals were given a 44-run drubbing by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The common theme in those defeats was how the seemingly powerful batting and bowling units of KKR and RR failed to fire. While the Rajasthan outfit might offer the excuse of playing on a Hyderabad shirtfront for the malfunction of their bowling unit, the Kolkata side do not have any such cover. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR -
- 18:12 (IST)RR vs KKR Live Updates: Both teams search for 1st win!Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders suffered defeats at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their respective opening game of the tournament. The sides are thus still in search of their first win.
- 18:10 (IST)RR vs KKR Live: A look at squads -Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnity Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mooen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markhande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (stand-in captain), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.
