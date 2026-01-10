Will Bangladesh play the T20 World Cup 2026? That is the biggest question with less than a month to go for the global event, which starts in India on February 7. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift its T20 World Cup games out of India after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from its roster, given the prevailing relations between the two countries.

Amid the tussle between the boards, it's the players who suffer. All-rounder Mahedi Hasan, one of the 15 named for the T20 World Cup, gave an epic take on the prevailing stalemate.

"Uncertainty is a management issue - something for the officials to deal with. The players' job is simply to play," Mahedi was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

"Even if you send players to Mars, they will go and play. I don't think any player has any doubts about that," he added.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, the player who led Bangladesh in the previous T20 World Cup but is not part of the current squad, was not that hopeful.

"You'll notice that before every World Cup, something or other happens with us. As a player who has played in a few World Cups, I can tell you that such things have an effect," he said.

"We put on an act that nothing affects us, that we are highly professional cricketers. But even you all know that we are acting. It's not easy.

"In my view, players still try to figure out how to put these things aside and perform for the team. But it would be better if these issues didn't exist. At the same time, I'd say this situation is beyond our [players'] control."

NDTV has learned that the BCB is asking for individual security assurances for every person who would travel to India as part of its World Cup contingent. That means not just players, but coaches, support staff, officials - everyone. The ICC's response has been to offer its full security blueprint, along with a range of options, while placing the final decision firmly back in the BCB's hands.

The BCB's most recent email includes links to media reports claiming that the ICC has rejected Bangladesh's request outright and warned that refusing to travel could result in forfeited points.