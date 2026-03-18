The T20 World Cup 2026 will be remembered for years due to its controversial build-up. The tournament, which India won by defeating New Zealand in the final, was marked by a major dispute involving Bangladesh, who were removed from the competition after the ICC declined to meet their demands of relocating its matches. The controversy began when Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL, prompting the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to demand that their World Cup matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka. After the ICC refused to accept these conditions, Bangladesh were removed from the tournament.

Now that the World Cup has concluded, the Bangladesh's newly elected government is preparing to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the men's national cricket team's refusal to travel to India.

This development comes just a day after the BCB expressed concern over the government's decision to investigate its October 2025 election, warning that such actions might create uncertainty regarding the board's stability and independence.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque stated that the purpose of the inquiry is to determine the "root cause" of Bangladesh's non-participation and assess whether it resulted from shortcomings in sports diplomacy.

"I have already spoken about these issues - why we could not participate in World Cup cricket and where exactly our shortcomings in sports diplomacy lay. These are matters we must thoroughly examine," said Haque.

He added that the inquiry committee will be formed after Eid, and further steps will be taken based on its findings.

"In my view, we need to further strengthen our sports diplomacy because sports is a platform where, beyond all divisions and political ideologies, we can unite as a nation," Haque said.

"We must ensure that such mistakes are not repeated and that through sports diplomacy, we maintain friendly relations and uphold a healthy sporting environment."

For context, Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland at the 2026 T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.