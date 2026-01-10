The Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday saw two new teams get added to its roster starting from the 2026 edition. A real estate consortium and a US-based aviation and healthcare conglomerate won the bids for two new Twenty20 franchises in the PSL for $12.75 million (approximately INR 114 crore). OZ Developers named Sialkot as its new franchise, which it won at auction for Rs 1.85 billion ($6.55 million/INR 58.38 crore). FKS Group from the United States chose Hyderabad after securing the bid for Rs 1.75 billion ($6.2 million/INR 55.57 crore).

Pakistan great Wasim Akram conducted the bidding process and was at his witty best. "Balance toh khatam nahi ho gaya?" Wasim Akram quipped to a potential bidder. Several journalists and social media handles identified the prospective bidder as representatives of Jazz, Pakistan's leading telecom service provider, who did not bid at all.

probably the funniest moment of the @thePSLt20 team auction, not @wasimakramlive roasting @jazzpk for not submitting a single bid at the auction#WasimIsABanker pic.twitter.com/XTYc1FKJF9 — Cani (@caniyaar) January 8, 2026

The new teams will expand the PSL to eight when the season begins on March 26.

Multan Sultans will be run by the Pakistan Cricket Board this year before they go up for sale after the PSL ends in April. Multan's former owner Ali Tareen, who developed differences with the PSL management, was eligible to bid for the two new teams but pulled out at the last minute from a pool of 10 approved bidders at Thursday's auction.

"If I come back to the PSL, it has to be for the same reason," Tareen wrote on X before the auction. "South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home. When the Multan team is being sold, we'll be ready. Wishing all the bidders the best.: