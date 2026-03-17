With 400 people killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, after airstrikes from Pakistan, the future of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is in doubt. The problems for the PSL have increased after travel disruptions caused by the Iran-Israel-US war. The question now is whether the PSL will see its entire foreign contingent play in the league. Several Australian players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell are set to play the 2026 PSL. The league will start on March 26, two days before the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) begins. Australian coaches like Tim Paine and Jason Gillespie are also part of the league.

Now, according to a report by Australian publication CODE Sports, as quoted by Times Now, the Australian government has granted permission for the players to travel to Pakistan, but they have been advised to stay away from Peshawar. The city is set to host a PSL match, but the Australian government has labelled it a "do not travel" zone due to the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This puts a question mark on the fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindiz at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on March 28. Both teams have Australian players. Aaron Hardie is with Zalmi, while Jake Fraser-McGurk was picked by Pindiz.

The report added that Australian players have been assured evacuation by private flights if needed.

Afghanistan players withdrew their names from the first-ever players' auction held ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). A franchise owner confirmed initially that players like Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Seddiqullah Atal, Mohammad Nabi, Waqar Salamkheil and Fazal Haq Farooqi had registered for the auction held in Lahore on Wednesday. But they withdrew their names following backlash over the direct signing of Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz by Peshawar Zalmi