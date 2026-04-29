Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revisited its earlier decision and granted No objection certificate (NOC) to pacer Nahid Rana to allow him to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20. The BCB previously granted NOC to Nahid to play in PSL only till April 13 citing international commitment, which includes white ball series against New Zealand. Nahid was pulled out of the tournament to manage his workload on April 13. But he's now set to return to represent his side Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final to be played on May 3, even as it comes after he was rested for the first two T20Is of Bangladesh's ongoing home series against New Zealand.

"This decision has been made considering the significance of participating in the final of a major global franchise competition, which is viewed as an important step in the continued development of the player," the BCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

"More importantly, the team management and BCB medical team has provided clearance, confirming that his participation in the match will not adversely affect his fitness, workload management or availability for national duty," it added.

Nahid has been in outstanding form lately. In the four games he played for Peshawar Zalmi before returning for national duty, he picked up seven wickets at an average of 10.85 and maintained an economy rate of just 5.42. One of his best performances came against Karachi Kings, where he took 3 for 7 as Zalmi bowled them out for only 87 after putting up a massive total of 246.

He carried that form into international cricket as well, taking 5 for 32 for Bangladesh in the second ODI against New Zealand. He went on to finish as the top wicket-taker in the series, claiming eight wickets at an average of 16.75.

BCB had initially given Nahid a six-day rest period, which was set to end on Wednesday. After that, he was expected to begin preparations for Bangladesh's upcoming Test series against Pakistan, starting May 8 in Dhaka. Even though the PSL final is scheduled just five days before the first Test, the BCB has confirmed that Nahid is still expected to be available for the match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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