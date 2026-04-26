Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stirred an internet debate with a bold take, this time regarding legendary India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli. Kohli was at his elegant best as he slammed 81 runs off 44 balls in RCB's IPL 2026 game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, prompting veteran England cricketer Sam Billings to express his admiration on social media. Billings questioned whether there's anything better than watching Kohli in full flow, to which Vaughan responded with England star Joe Root's name.

"Is there anything better than watching Virat Kohli in full flow," posted Billings, who is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Rawalpindiz.

"Yes... Joe Root," replied Michael Vaughan, with a cheeky laughing emoji.

Yes .. Joe Root https://t.co/wabiBrMmF8 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 24, 2026

Kohli and Root are two of the greatest batters of their generation, and firmly belong among the list of greatest batters in cricket history. While Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in cricket history across all formats, Englishman Root is fast chasing down Sachin Tendulkar for the mantle of the highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Vaughan's response sparked a big debate on social media, with several fans chipping in with their respective opinions. Some even trolled Vaughan for considering Root to be better to watch than Kohli.

Come on man! Joe root only looks better in test ..no one can come close to the king across all formats https://t.co/trPksjZ75w — I (@IAFislife) April 24, 2026

Biggest joke of the century https://t.co/NLHZk4FNfN — Thalapathy (@Thalapathy_Icon) April 24, 2026

I agree with you, Joe Root in test matches and Virat Kohli across all three formats pic.twitter.com/z4aROAkVkK — Krutika (@Kkrutika_10) April 24, 2026

Kohli has enjoyed a tremendous IPL 2026 campaign, slamming 328 runs in just seven matches. At the time of writing, he holds the Orange Cap for the most runs in the season.

Having retired from Test and T20I cricket, Kohli has hit a purple patch of form in recent months. His century tally in international cricket is up to 85. At this year's IPL, Kohli has played more aggressively than ever before, and boasts a strike-rate of over 163 after RCB's first seven games.

Kohli's imperious form has led an impressive RCB unit who have been in the playoff spots right through the first half of IPL 2026.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans