Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy delivered another match-winning spell for Kolkata Knight Riders as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday. Batting first, SRH were bowled out for 165 despite a strong start from Travis Head. KKR chased down the target in 18.2 overs to secure their third consecutive win. Chakaravarthy was pivotal in the victory, taking 3/36 in his four overs. After the match, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised the spinner's performance.

Speaking to the host broadcasters, Rahane highlighted how Chakaravarthy bounced back after a difficult phase and delivered when the team needed him most.

"Really happy for him (Varun C). He was struggling before the tournament and even going into the tournament - first couple of games. The way he came back was amazing. He was always confident. Works really hard, great attitude. You want players like him to do something for the team in tough situations. He's been bowling the tough overs. I'm sure he will continue his performance," said Rahane.

"Very good game. The way we came back with the ball. Looked like they will get 190-200. It was a good wicket to bat on. 190-200 would've been challenging to chase. But credit to our bowling unit, especially the spinners. They kept taking wickets. Those small moments are really important, really happy with the win," he added.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out SRH for 165 in 19 overs riding on a disciplined bowling performance led by Varun Chakaravarthy (3/36), before chasing down the target in 18.2 overs.

SRH had started in blazing fashion with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma ripping into the KKR attack. The hosts raced to 71/1 in the powerplay, Head smashing a 22-ball fifty and eventually scoring 61 off 28. But when Head went out the innings lost steam.

KKR bowlers kept the pressure on with Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi scalping two wickets each. Ishan Kishan tried to hold the innings together with 42 off 29, but wickets fell regularly and SRH finished well short of a par score.

(With IANS Inputs)

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