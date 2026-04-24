Press conferences in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have entertained cricket fans all across the globe, sometimes a little more than the contests on the field. More often than not, the press conferences have become global talking points because of certain actions of local journalists. On Thursday, another Pakistani journalist triggered chaos in the press room after interrupting an answer from Islamabad United coach Luke Ronchi. The New Zealander, however, was in no mood to let the journalist disturb the press conference, and decided to raise his voice.

The journalist kept interrupting Ronchi, making the Islamabad coach lose his calm. A flustered Ronchi blasted the reporter: "Boss, we are in an order at the moment. He can ask the question...I don't give a s**t."

The situation was such that even the moderator had to intervene, asking an assistant to not let the journalist disturb the press conference. "Sir, can you please ensure that the journalist respects the decorum of this press conference. And secondly, if there is any problem with the journalist, they can speak to me directly rather than cut Luke Ronchi during his answer. That's the decorum we Pakistanis need to keep because this is going international. Can you please try to control the crowd? Thank you!"

Luke Ronchi Humbled Pakistani Journalists



-Said :- He can ask a question I don't give a sh*t”



- it gives me different kind of Pleasure when someone cook these unprofessional journalists pic.twitter.com/xUOMMs2oaU — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) April 23, 2026

As for the match, Islamabad were bowled out for 137 runs while chasing a target of 141 runs against the Rawalpindi. Mohammad Rizwan was named the Player of the Match for his knock of 45 runs off 38 balls. Kamran Ghulam also played a handy knock, scoring 42 off 30 while Daryl Mitchell added 32 off 25.

Chasing the target, Islamabad saw opening batter Devon Conway score 40 runs from 33 balls while Chris Green added 29 off 16.

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