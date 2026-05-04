A stalwart in Pakistan cricket, Babar Azam finally lifted the PSL title, winning the 2026 final despite being dismissed for a golden duck. With Babar leading the side, Peshawar Salmi won their second PSL title, capping off a stellar campaign that saw the Pakistan stalwart produce some memorable performances. The title triumph also opened up discussions around Babar's future. As a reporter tried to ask Babar if he would shift his focus to specific formats now, the opening batter cut him short and said he plans to play all three formats. "Tension na lein, teeno format kheloonga (Don't stress, I will play in all three formats),"Babar told the reporter in the press conference after interrupting his question.

The Zalmi skipper then continued: "It's not for the player to decide [which format to skip]; a player's job is to play. In my opinion, every player should play every form of cricket. You shouldn't focus only on the white ball or T20s. Red-ball cricket gives you immense experience. It teaches you how to build an innings and gives you patience. When you play four-day cricket or any domestic circuit, you gain the experience of scoring 'long' runs. You should play all three formats because each one helps the other. Red ball helps you in T20s and ODIs. When you play Test matches, the patience and mindset you develop-the art of playing a long innings-benefit you significantly in white-ball cricket."

When asked about tasting PSL success for the first time in his career, Babar was delighted to final realise a dream.

"Better late than never, sometimes things come to you late, and sometimes they happen quickly," Babar said.

This season in the PSL, Babar scored a total of 588 runs in 11 games, finishing the campaign as the top-scoring batter. But, heading into the tournament, plenty of questions were raised over his ability to perform in the shortest format. When asked about the concerns around his batting in T20s, Babar admitted that he himself wasn't happy with the way he was executing his skills.

"As far as batting is concerned, I definitely couldn't deliver according to the expectations I had for myself. But these things happen. Sometimes, you aren't able to execute your plans exactly how you wanted once you get out there. You try everything, but things just don't go your favor," Babar said.

"In those moments, what you do is try to take two steps back and look at yourself. You analyze your mistakes and try to rectify them. That's what I did. During that phase, the people closest to me provided immense support. You really need that support during such times. My family and close friends motivated me and kept talking to me about my 'best abilities.' I also tried to repeat the things I do best. I spoke with my coaches, had discussions, and worked on my game. Look, things move like a rollercoaster; life is never a stable, flat line. You learn, you do well, and you do poorly. That's just part of life."

When asked about the T20 World Cup and the shift to PSL, Babar said: "Look, when we came back from the World Cup, I hadn't performed according to expectations. As a player, you feel a bit down. But again, there was very little time. I only had about ten days. During that time, I sat down and looked at my mistakes and where my game plan seemed to be shifting. I worked on my technique and my mindset.

"For this PSL (Pakistan Super League), my goal was simply this: I will play my natural game and stick to my cricketing shots. I decided to execute whatever the pitch conditions, the match situation, and the team demanded of me," Babar added.

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