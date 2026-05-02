A dramatic Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 saw the emergence of a potential star for Pakistan cricket. Pacer Hunain Shah - brother of Pakistan star Naseem Shah - defended just 5 runs in the final over to seal the win for Hyderabad Kingsmen over Islamabad United. Hunain, 22, delivered a string of excellent yorkers, leaving Faheem Ashraf and Chris Green with little chance. He gave away just 3 runs in the over to help Hyderabad Kingsmen clinch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Islamabad United needed to chase down a target of 187 to reach the PSL 2026 final, and looked to have the game in the bag as they reached 181/6 at the end of the 19th over.

With the opposition needing just 6 runs off the final over, Hunain Shah had to pull off the improbable. And so he did. The 22-year-old even got seasoned Pakistan international Faheem Ashraf out.

His performance helped Hyderabad Kingsmen book a place in the PSL final in their very first season.

I am so proud of this team. How good is cricket.



Job not done yet!!!! pic.twitter.com/qp9u8yNCOV — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) May 1, 2026

Hunain has played 38 T20s, 14 first-class matches and nine List A games to date, but is yet to get an international cap for Pakistan. However, he has enjoyed a great PSL 2026 campaign, and is currently the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with 16 wickets in nine games, equal with Pakistan's star international pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

What made Hunain's performance even more dramatic was that he had spent two seasons with Islamabad United before being picked by Hyderabad Kingsmen for PSL 2026.

After an impressive PSL 2026, it would not be a surprise to see Hunain get an international debut soon.

Hunain's brother, Naseem Shah, is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in Pakistan, and has already represented them in 20 Tests, 34 ODIs and 37 T20Is.

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