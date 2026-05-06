The 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) was won by Peshawar Zalmi, who clinched their second title with a five-wicket victory over debutant side Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final. The Babar Azam-led Peshawar were the most dominant team in PSL 11, losing just one match during the league stage before going on to dominate the title clash as well. Amid their title triumph, the PSL released its 'Team of the Tournament'. David Warner, who led Karachi Kings in the competition, questioned why none of his players were named in the side.

"Where is (sic) Karachi players?" Warner asked. Karachi Kings finished sixth in the PSL standings.

David Warner's comment on the PSL 2026 Team of the Tournament. pic.twitter.com/hM4poejiiy — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) May 5, 2026

David Warner Comment Of PSL Team Of The Year.🤯 pic.twitter.com/QlVTZVVM9G — PakCric (@realsaimawan) May 5, 2026

After defeating Hyderabad in the final, Babar praised his teammates for their collective effort and also thanked the management for their support.

"This is quite an achievement for me, and I think for Peshawar Zalmi and all the fans as well. Throughout the tournament, as a team, we performed very well in all three departments and tried to enjoy our cricket. Every player executed the plans given to them in batting, bowling and fielding. Our aim was to take it match by match, and by the grace of God, we won tonight," Babar said during the post-match presentation.

"From a planning perspective, the management always supported us. During our match-to-match discussions, we focused on identifying both the positives and the areas to improve, and we spoke about them openly," he added.

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