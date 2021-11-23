Mumbai Indians on Tuesday shared an epic throwback photo of two of its former greats, Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lankan star Sanath Jayasuriya. The duo, who ruled the roost in limited overs cricket in the second half of the 1990s, were the star attractions in the Mumbai Indians team, which was formed in 2008 with the inception of the Indian Premier League. While Tendulkar was one of the Icon players, Mumbai Indians picked up the Lankan opener during the auction. MI's first ever squad was a star studded one with South African great Shaun Pollock also in the ranks, along with the West Indian duo of Dwayne Bravo and Dwayne Smith. Indian stars like Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa were also there. But the one man who went on to achieve the most success for the franchise was Lasith Malinga, who continues to be IPL's highest wicket-taker.

"#YouAreOfficiallyOldNowIf you remember this duo opening the batting for #MI. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @sachin_rt @Sanath07," was the caption that MI used on Twitter.

Jayasuriya reacted to the post by retweeting it and wrote, "Unforgettable memories".

Not just him, even Harbhajan Singh reacted to the post and wrote, "Remember Old is Gold."

Tendulkar remains the fourth highest run-getter ever for Mumbai Indians in IPL, having scored 2334 runs in 78 matches, which included 1 century and 13 fifties. Jayasuriya, who played just three seasons, scored 768 runs in 30 matches at an outstanding strike rate of 144.36. He registered a century and 4 half-centuries for the franchise.