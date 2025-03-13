Australian legend Ricky Ponting believes New Zealand were near flawless in their run at the ICC Champions Trophy and they can be proud of their runner-up finish in the tournament, adding that it's only a matter of time before they bag an ICC title. This was New Zealand's seventh ICC final, and first since the 2021 T20 World Cup summit clash, which the Kiwis lost to Australia in Dubai. Of the seven finals New Zealand has played, it has won two; the ICC Knockout in 2000 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021.

Speaking on the latest edition of The ICC Review, Ponting said, “I don't think it (New Zealand's campaign) went wrong at all. I think they had another outstanding tournament. They were brilliant right the way through."

“I was asked at the start of the tournament who I thought the final four would be, and as soon as you start talking about top fours for ICC events, you just have to put New Zealand in it because they just always do it.

“And I didn't do it this time because I thought Pakistan would make it being at home, and I thought South Africa would make it. So I didn't have New Zealand there and sure enough there they are again.

Ponting also highlighted New Zealand's win over South Africa by 50 runs in the semifinal after putting up a mammoth 362/5 on the board at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

“And what a dominant performance it was against South Africa in their semi-final to make it through to the final. You probably can't play a better game of one-day cricket than that. To bat first and make 360-odd, I think it's the highest total ever in a Champions Trophy game," he said.

Ponting went on to applaud the exploits of Matt Henry, who missed out on the final owing to an injury - closing the tournament as the leading wicket-taker.

“They just came up against a really good team in the final, and they weren't far away. India won in the 49th or 50th over. They haven't done a lot wrong," Ponting continued.

“And that's without some of their stars actually performing in that final. And that's without Matt Henry being fit in that final as well, who was their leading wicket-taker going into it. So they've had a great campaign. And if they keep putting themselves there, it's only a matter of time before they will (win an ICC tournament)," he added.

