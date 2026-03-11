The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a Rs 131 crore reward for the Indian cricket team after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to win a record third T20 World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The cash reward was Rs 6 crore more than that received by the Rohit Sharma-led side after the T20 World Cup triumph back in 2024. However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the amount should have been more and said that he was 'expecting more'.

"I was expecting more, because when such a big task is undertaken, the reward should be even greater. But congratulations to the team for their dominance in the World Cup, and for showing everyone how powerful India is," Harbhajan told ANI.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the BCCI said in their statement.

Thanks to the win, India became the first team ever to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. They also became the first team in history to win the prestigious title as hosts.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian side also received a substantial financial reward from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after their title triumph. After registering a commanding 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final, India claimed the winner's purse of USD 2.34 million (approximately Rs 21.5 crore) awarded by the International Cricket Council. The runners-up, New Zealand, received USD 1.17 million (around Rs 10.75 crore).

(With agency inputs)