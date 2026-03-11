India head coach Gautam Gambhir deserves plaudits for guiding his troops with precision, especially in white-ball cricket, as the national team accomplished what no other side in the world could. India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph rewrote history and shattered records, ushering in a new era of cricketing dominance. Yet, while Gambhir stood in the spotlight, it was the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar who did the hard work behind the scenes, taking tough calls that few selectors in the past dared to make.

Whether it was Shubman Gill's last-minute omission from the T20I squad or Suryakumar Yadav's elevation as captain in the shortest format, Agarkar consistently made headlines with decisions that defied traditional selection mechanisms. While some experts criticised him, his colleagues backed his judgment, recognising the merit and logic behind even the toughest choices.

Shubman Gill's Exclusion, Suryakumar Yadav's Elevation

Shubman Gill, who had been named India's T20I vice-captain, was left out of the World Cup squad as selectors opted for Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh. According to a report in the Indian Express, the Gautam Gambhir-led team management wanted Gill included, but Agarkar stood firm and said no.

"Your opinion could differ from mine," he told the management. "We still think he's a quality player. Someone has to miss out, and it's him - not because he isn't good enough. Fortunately, Indian cricket has options."

Similarly, when Rohit Sharma stepped away from T20Is and a new captain had to be named, Hardik Pandya was seen as the natural successor. Agarkar, however, argued strongly for Suryakumar Yadav. Initially unconvinced, his fellow selectors - Subrato Banerjee, S Sharath, Salil Ankola, and SS Das - eventually came on board after Agarkar explained his reasoning.

"One of the main issues discussed was that you want a captain who is likely to play all the games," he said. "We think he is a deserving candidate."

Ishan Kishan's Debatable Return

Agarkar also showed pragmatism when Ishan Kishan's return was debated, despite his past controversies - withdrawal from the South Africa series, exclusion from central contracts, and domestic cricket drama.

"He bats at the top in white-ball cricket. He has been in good form. He has played before for India," Agarkar explained. "He wasn't in the team because Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were ahead of him - two very good players. Nothing else."

From reinstating press conferences after major selection decisions to pushing players back into domestic cricket, Agarkar deserves credit for bold reforms as chief selector. Even Gambhir acknowledged his role, dedicating the World Cup win to him:

"I think I should dedicate this trophy to Ajit Agarkar, because he does take a lot of flak, and I'm thankful for the honesty he has worked with."

As Team India continues its climb up the success ladder, hindsight makes it clear: Ajit Agarkar's decisions were instrumental in shaping the country's new era of cricketing dominance.