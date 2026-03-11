Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube took an unconventional route to return home from Ahmedabad following the team's historic 2026 T20 World Cup triumph. While Indian cricketers typically travel via charter planes or exclusively booked flights, Dube faced a challenge when all flights from Ahmedabad to Mumbai were fully booked. In an unprecedented move, he decided to book 3rd AC train tickets to make the journey. Despite the risk of being recognised by fans, Dube felt the train was the most efficient option. Speaking to The Indian Express, he revealed that he had initially tried to book flights for himself and his family, but none were available. While travelling by road was an alternative, he opted for the rails as it offered a faster journey.

"There were no flights available, so I decided to take an early morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. We could have gone by road, but the train was quicker," Dube explained.

Accompanied by his wife and a friend, Dube managed to secure 3rd AC tickets. However, the decision caused concern among his inner circle. "Everyone we spoke to-family and friends-was worried. They kept asking, 'What if someone recognises you at the station or on the train?'"

To maintain his anonymity, Dube wore a cap, a mask, and a long-sleeved T-shirt. He also strategically chose a 5:10 am departure, hoping the platform would be less crowded at that hour. "I told my wife I would wait in the car until five minutes before the train's departure, then rush to board," he added.

The 32-year-old was also accompanied by a police officer to manage any potential chaos should he be identified. Fortunately, the journey remained largely uneventful. "During the night, I got down from my berth to use the washroom, and no one recognised me. The trip was smooth, though I was worried about getting off at Borivali in broad daylight, as I knew I couldn't escape attention there."

Once inside the allotted coach, Dube took the top berth, hoping to remain isolated. However, a little bit of drama unfolded when the ticket checker came. “Shivam Dube? Woh kaun hai, cricketer?” Dube's wife Anjum quickly intervened to dissolve the suspense: “No, no. Woh kahan se aayega (where will he come from)?” The TC moved to the next passanger.

Authorities, who initially expected him to land at the airport, were surprised by his choice of transport. However, with a police escort provided for his arrival, his exit from the station was handled efficiently.