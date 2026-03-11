Days after clinching the T20 World Cup 2026 title, India pacer Arshdeep Singh was penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the final match in Ahmedabad. Despite India's dominant performance against New Zealand, a moment of controversy emerged when a throw from Arshdeep struck New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on his body. The visibly upset batter exchanged words with Arshdeep before the on-field umpires and skipper Suryakumar Yadav intervened and quickly diffused the situation.

After the match, Arshdeep apologised to Mitchell and offered a clarification for his actions. However, the incident had already been noted, and he was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, resulting in a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee.

In a recent interaction with ANI, head coach Gautam Gambhir came out in support of Arshdeep, stating that showing aggression is natural when representing one's country.

"You are representing your country and you are bound to show aggression. There's nothing wrong with it. Even if you throw the ball back, that's completely alright. No bowler in this world wants to be hit for two sixes, and that is the kind of response I want to see from my players. I would have been fine even if Arshdeep had not apologised to Daryl Mitchell," Gambhir said on the ANI Podcast.

“There was no need to say sorry. It's good on him that he apologised, but on a cricket field, there are no friends and no enemies. Your job is simply to win games for your country,” he added.

Arshdeep was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article concerns "throwing a ball (or any other cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

Arshdeep had addressed the incident, clarifying that he had immediately apologised to Mitchell.

"I went to say sorry to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung a bit too much and it hit his body, so I told him that I didn't hit him intentionally," said Arshdeep during the post-match presentation.