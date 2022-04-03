Rajasthan Royals' batter Jos Buttler displayed a perfect all-round show on Saturday as he helped Rajasthan Royals defeat five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians by 23 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Buttler first scored 100 with the bat to help Rajasthan post 193/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then as Rajasthan defended the score, the Englishman took a sensational catch to send Daniel Sams back to the pavilion. Chasing 194, Mumbai Indians were in a good spot after Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma registered half-centuries but Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were able to spin a web and in the end, Sanju Samson's side registered a comfortable win.

In the 16th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams went for a big shot on his very first ball of the innings. Sams had no timing and the ball hung in the air for a long time, and Buttler tracked back and timed his dive near the deep mid-wicket region to take a splendid catch.

Watch Jos Buttler's diving catch to dismiss Daniel Sams here:

Rajasthan Royals made a sensational comeback against Mumbai after taking took four wickets in quick succession. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were running the show for Mumbai Indians after registering half-centuries, but Navdeep Saini's effort in the deep in the 13th over helped Rajasthan Royals dismiss Ishan Kishan.

Ashwin and Chahal then dismissed Tilak Varma, Tim David and Daniel Sams in quick succession to give Rajasthan complete control of the game. All-rounder Kieron Pollard was not able to take Mumbai Indians over the line and in the end, they fell short by 23 runs.

Earlier, Buttler slammed 100 runs off 68 balls against the Mumbai Indians with the help of 11 fours and 5 sixes to help Rajasthan Royals post 193/8 in 20 overs.