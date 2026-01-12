Indian cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar will undergo scans after picking up a side strain during the first ODI encounter against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday. The all-rounder, who bowled five overs, walked off the field during the New Zealand innings and did not come back. However, he did come out to bat at No. 8 for India and remained unbeaten as India completed a brilliant run-chase to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. During the post-match presentation, skipper Shubman Gill was asked about Sundar's injury and he provided a key update on the all-rounder. “Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match,” Gill said.

Sundar shared a 27-run stand with KL Rahul as India chased down the 301-run target with one over to spare. After the match, Rahul said that he was unaware of Washington's injury,

“I didn't know he couldn't run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings but wasn't aware of the extent,” Rahul said.

“He was striking the ball really well. When he came in, we were already scoring at about a run-a-ball, so there was no need to take risks. There wasn't much pressure on him. He rotated the strike and did his job.”

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli struck a 91-ball 93 while captain Shubman Gill made 56 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Kohli smashed eight fours and one six during his magnificent innings to help India overhaul the target of 301 with six balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 49 as India reached 306 for 6 in 49 overs.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson returned with fine figures of 4 for 41 from his 10 overs, while Adithya Ashok and Kristian Clarke got one wicket each. Earlier, Indian bowlers, especially pacers Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, bowled probing line and length but Daryl Mitchell struck a fine counter-attacking half-century to guide New Zealand to 300 for 8. Harshit (2/65), Siraj (2/40) and Prasidh Krishna (2/60) got two wickets apiece while Kuldeep Yadav got one.

