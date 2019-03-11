Spin legend and Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne predicted young Sanju Samson to become the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 player of the tournament. Warne took to Instagram to reveal his prediction and said Rajasthan Royal are the favourites to win the tournament in 2019. He also added that he is excited for the tournament to get underway and Sanju Samson will be the player of the tournament. The 24-year-old Samson, who has developed himself as a key player for Rajasthan Royals, was retained by the franchise for the upcoming season.

Samson holds an experience of 81 IPL matches under his belt. He has scored 1,867 runs at an average of 26.67 in the lucrative tournament. He has also notched up a century and 10 half-centuries in the league with the highest score of 102.

Warne, on the other hand, led Rajasthan Royals to their only IPL triumph in 2008.

Post his appointment as the brand ambassador for the franchise, Warne said, "I'm very happy to be back with the Royals and I'm grateful to the team and the fans for their constant support. It was important for us to retain our established values but at the same time develop a new and modern identity. I am already in love with the new look of the team and hope the fans will love it too."

Rajasthan Royals will get their IPL 2019 campaign underway against Kings XI Punjab on March 25.